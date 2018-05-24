Jason Bateman Apologizes in Wake of Backlash Over Jeffrey Tambor-Jessica Walter Comments

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jason Bateman Arrested Development
CREDIT: Fox Television/REX/Shutterstock

Jason Bateman has issued a series of apologetic tweets amid a growing backlash over comments in which he was seen to have defended Jeffrey Tambor over Tambor’s treatment of Jessica Walter.

Walter’s accusation and Bateman’s response came in a New York Times interview with the cast of “Arrested Development,” in which she said Tambor had verbally harassed her on set.

Bateman had said: “Again, not to belittle it or excuse it or anything, but in the entertainment industry it is incredibly common to have people who are, in quotes, ‘difficult.’ … And what you learn is context. And you learn about character and you learn about work habits, work ethics, and you start to understand.”

He rowed back on those comments, Thursday, in multiple tweets. One read: “Based on listening to the NYT interview and hearing people’s thoughts online, I realize that I was wrong here.” The message added: “It sounds like I’m excusing Jeffrey. I do not.”

The fifth season of “Arrested Development” launches on Netflix on May 29. Tambor is in the new season and also a contender for an Emmy. He left Amazon’s “Transparent” amid allegations of sexual harassment. The actor has admitted to “mean” behavior on set, but denied the harassment allegations.

Popular on Variety

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    Emilia Clarke Thinks 'Game of Thrones' Creators Will Make 'Star Wars' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

  • Patty JenkinsKering Women in Motion Awards

    Patty Jenkins Honored With Women in Motion Award at Cannes

  • Emilia Clarke Kering

    Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism

  • Salma Hayek Kering

    Salma Hayek on How Parkland Students' Activism Connects to #MeToo Movement

  • Gaspar Noe

    Gaspar Noe Walked Out of 'Black Panther'

  • Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in

    Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in the Industry: 'Change Is Not Really Polite'

More TV

  • Jason Bateman Arrested Development

    Jason Bateman Apologizes in Wake of Backlash Over Jeffrey Tambor-Jessica Walter Comments

    Jason Bateman has issued a series of apologetic tweets amid a growing backlash over comments in which he was seen to have defended Jeffrey Tambor over Tambor’s treatment of Jessica Walter. Walter’s accusation and Bateman’s response came in a New York Times interview with the cast of “Arrested Development,” in which she said Tambor had […]

  • Is Costume Drama the Next Genre

    Is Costume Drama the Next Genre for Scrutiny By China’s Censors?

    Jason Bateman has issued a series of apologetic tweets amid a growing backlash over comments in which he was seen to have defended Jeffrey Tambor over Tambor’s treatment of Jessica Walter. Walter’s accusation and Bateman’s response came in a New York Times interview with the cast of “Arrested Development,” in which she said Tambor had […]

  • 'Scarface' Slated for 35th Anniversary Re-Release

    Film News Roundup: 'Scarface' Set for 35th Anniversary Re-Release

    Jason Bateman has issued a series of apologetic tweets amid a growing backlash over comments in which he was seen to have defended Jeffrey Tambor over Tambor’s treatment of Jessica Walter. Walter’s accusation and Bateman’s response came in a New York Times interview with the cast of “Arrested Development,” in which she said Tambor had […]

  • John Malkovich Valley of the Gods

    John Malkovich to Play Hercule Poirot in Agatha Christie's 'The ABC Murders'

    Jason Bateman has issued a series of apologetic tweets amid a growing backlash over comments in which he was seen to have defended Jeffrey Tambor over Tambor’s treatment of Jessica Walter. Walter’s accusation and Bateman’s response came in a New York Times interview with the cast of “Arrested Development,” in which she said Tambor had […]

  • Danica Patrick

    TV News Roundup: Danica Patrick to Host 2018 ESPY Awards

    Jason Bateman has issued a series of apologetic tweets amid a growing backlash over comments in which he was seen to have defended Jeffrey Tambor over Tambor’s treatment of Jessica Walter. Walter’s accusation and Bateman’s response came in a New York Times interview with the cast of “Arrested Development,” in which she said Tambor had […]

  • Brooklyn Nine-Nine

    'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Boss on 30-Hour Cancellation, Revival, Planning the End

    Jason Bateman has issued a series of apologetic tweets amid a growing backlash over comments in which he was seen to have defended Jeffrey Tambor over Tambor’s treatment of Jessica Walter. Walter’s accusation and Bateman’s response came in a New York Times interview with the cast of “Arrested Development,” in which she said Tambor had […]

  • Arrested Development

    Jessica Walter Says Jeffrey Tambor Verbally Harassed Her on 'Arrested Development' Set

    Jason Bateman has issued a series of apologetic tweets amid a growing backlash over comments in which he was seen to have defended Jeffrey Tambor over Tambor’s treatment of Jessica Walter. Walter’s accusation and Bateman’s response came in a New York Times interview with the cast of “Arrested Development,” in which she said Tambor had […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad