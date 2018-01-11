‘Jane The Virgin’ Books Brooke Shields for Multi-Episode Arc (EXCLUSIVE)

Brooke Shields will appear in a multi-episode arc on the CW’s “Jane The Virgin,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Shields will play a renowned actress and supermodel named “River Fields” who gets into a feud with Jaime Camil’s Rogelio De La Vega on the network drama. The feud goes viral, which makes it clear to Rogelio that he has met his match — and a new nemesis.

Although the actress and the character have similar names — and the network says they are “equally smart, witty, and gorgeous” — unlike when Britney Spears guest starred as herself in the second season of the series, Shields is not playing a version of herself. The network notes the character is “vastly different” from Shields.

Shields began her own modeling career when she was an infant but rose to fame as a teenage, first as the youngest model to appear on the cover of “Vogue” when she was 14 and then for a controversial Calvin Klein campaign. Her early acting roles included films “Pretty Baby” and “The Blue Lagoon.” Most recently, she has recurred on family comedy “The Middle” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Shields’ first episode of “Jane The Virgin” will be “Chapter Seventy-Four,” the 10th episode of the fourth season, which airs on Feb. 9.