You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Jane The Virgin’ Books Brooke Shields for Multi-Episode Arc (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Danielle Turchiano

Associate Features Editor

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brooke Shields
CREDIT: Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Brooke Shields will appear in a multi-episode arc on the CW’s “Jane The Virgin,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Shields will play a renowned actress and supermodel named “River Fields” who gets into a feud with Jaime Camil’s Rogelio De La Vega on the network drama. The feud goes viral, which makes it clear to Rogelio that he has met his match — and a new nemesis.

Although the actress and the character have similar names — and the network says they are “equally smart, witty, and gorgeous” — unlike when Britney Spears guest starred as herself in the second season of the series, Shields is not playing a version of herself. The network notes the character is “vastly different” from Shields.

Shields began her own modeling career when she was an infant but rose to fame as a teenage, first as the youngest model to appear on the cover of “Vogue” when she was 14 and then for a controversial Calvin Klein campaign. Her early acting roles included films “Pretty Baby” and “The Blue Lagoon.” Most recently, she has recurred on family comedy “The Middle” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Shields’ first episode of “Jane The Virgin” will be “Chapter Seventy-Four,” the 10th episode of the fourth season, which airs on Feb. 9.

More TV

  • Ultraviolet TV Show

    Art Mirrors Life in Polish ‘DIY CSI’ Drama 'Ultraviolet'

    Brooke Shields will appear in a multi-episode arc on the CW’s “Jane The Virgin,” Variety has learned exclusively. Shields will play a renowned actress and supermodel named “River Fields” who gets into a feud with Jaime Camil’s Rogelio De La Vega on the network drama. The feud goes viral, which makes it clear to Rogelio that […]

  • (National Geographic)

    National Geographic Continues Commitment to Vets

    Brooke Shields will appear in a multi-episode arc on the CW’s “Jane The Virgin,” Variety has learned exclusively. Shields will play a renowned actress and supermodel named “River Fields” who gets into a feud with Jaime Camil’s Rogelio De La Vega on the network drama. The feud goes viral, which makes it clear to Rogelio that […]

  • AMERICAN DAD

    TBS Renews 'American Dad' For Two More Seasons, Sets Monday Night Animation Block

    Brooke Shields will appear in a multi-episode arc on the CW’s “Jane The Virgin,” Variety has learned exclusively. Shields will play a renowned actress and supermodel named “River Fields” who gets into a feud with Jaime Camil’s Rogelio De La Vega on the network drama. The feud goes viral, which makes it clear to Rogelio that […]

  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

    TBS Renews 'Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,' 'Joker's Wild' and 'Drop the Mic'

    Brooke Shields will appear in a multi-episode arc on the CW’s “Jane The Virgin,” Variety has learned exclusively. Shields will play a renowned actress and supermodel named “River Fields” who gets into a feud with Jaime Camil’s Rogelio De La Vega on the network drama. The feud goes viral, which makes it clear to Rogelio that […]

  • Brooke Shields

    'Jane The Virgin' Books Brooke Shields for Multi-Episode Arc (EXCLUSIVE)

    Brooke Shields will appear in a multi-episode arc on the CW’s “Jane The Virgin,” Variety has learned exclusively. Shields will play a renowned actress and supermodel named “River Fields” who gets into a feud with Jaime Camil’s Rogelio De La Vega on the network drama. The feud goes viral, which makes it clear to Rogelio that […]

  • Variety Salute to Service Honorees

    Honoring Military Heroes and Those Who Play Them

    Brooke Shields will appear in a multi-episode arc on the CW’s “Jane The Virgin,” Variety has learned exclusively. Shields will play a renowned actress and supermodel named “River Fields” who gets into a feud with Jaime Camil’s Rogelio De La Vega on the network drama. The feud goes viral, which makes it clear to Rogelio that […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad