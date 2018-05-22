TV News Roundup: Jamie Foxx Returns to Host BET Awards

In today’s roundup, Jamie Foxx will once again host the BET Awards and HBO renews “Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas”

CASTING

USA Network announced Elisha Henig will join the second season of “The Sinner” as a series regular. Henig will play Julian, described as a bright but peculiar young boy on the brink of adolescence who is from a sheltered, unconventional background and is now thrust into the outside world.

RENEWALS

Nickelodeon has renewed the shows “PAW Patrol,” “Blaze and the Monster Machines,” “Rusty Rivets” and “Top Wing.” The renewals are part of the network’s largest preschool content pipeline ever of more than 300 returning shows and new series for the 2018-2019 season.

HBO has renewed the late-night series “Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas” for a second season. The series covers a wide range of social and cultural issues in its first season, including student loans, mental health, police accountability, and sexual assault.

DATES

CBS announced premiere dates for its summer schedule, including: the obstacle course challenge “TKO: Total Knock Out” hosted by comedian Kevin Hart, which debuts July 11 at 8 p.m. ET; the 20th season of “Big Brother,” which returns with a two-hour premiere June 27 at 8 followed by new episodes Thursdays at 9 and Sundays at 8; and drama series “Salvation,” which returns for its second season June 25 at 9.

Related DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar Lead 2018 BET Awards Nominations Jamie Foxx's Celebrity Talk Show 'Off Script' Premiere Date Set

TV Land’s comedy series, “Teachers,” will return for a third season on Tuesday, June 5. “Teachers” revolves around a group of elementary school teachers who are trying to mold the minds of America’s youth, but don’t have their own lives together at all. The series is created by and stars the improv group The Katydids – Caitlin Barlow, Katy Colloton, Kate Lambert, Katie O’Brien, Kathryn Renée Thomas and Cate Freedman.

ACQUISITIONS

Debmar-Mercury announced it has acquired U.S. broadcast syndication rights to “Schitt’s Creek,” the critically acclaimed, half-hour, single-camera scripted comedy. “Schitt’s Creek” is the number one-rated original series on Pop TV. Season five of the series, produced by CBC and Pop, is in production now.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Universal Television Alternative Studio has appointed three-time Emmy Award nominee Jason Steinberg as head of post production. A veteran editor of more than 20 years, Steinberg worked on some of NBC’s biggest hits, including “America’s Next Top Model,” “Bachelor in Paradise,” “The Contender,” “Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution,” NBC’s upcoming “Making it,” as well as both “The Apprentice” and “The Biggest Loser,” on which he also served as co-executive producer. Additionally, Steinberg served as editor on “The Bachelor,” “Shark Tank” and “The X Factor.”

FOX News Channel has appointed Dan Realson as vice president of digital ad sales. Most recently vice president of digital strategy and sales at CNN, Realson started his new position this week, reporting to Marianne Gambelli, president of ad sales for FOX News and FOX Business Network.

AWARD SHOWS

BET Networks announced Academy Award-winning actor and Grammy Award-winning musician Jamie Foxx as this year’s BET Awards host. Returning to the stage as host for the second time after nearly a decade, Foxx joins a roster of comedians and entertainers including Leslie Jones, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Chris Rock, Mo’Nique, Kevin Hart and Chris Tucker. This year’s broadcast celebrates 18 years of dynamic performances, groundbreaking moments, the hottest talent in the game and entertainment’s most thought-provoking players. The “BET Awards” 2018 will air live on Sunday, June 24 at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. on BET.