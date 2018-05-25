James Corden Drove a Porsche in Last Night’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Thanks to Ad Deal

The producers of CBS’ “Late Late Show” have quietly figured out how to take one of the program’s signature segments out for a drive on Madison Avenue.

Many famous musicians and singers find their way to “Carpool Karaoke,” the segment in which host James Corden takes a pop star for a spin while singing along to tunes. Advertisers haven’t been as plentiful.

Volkswagen AG’s Porsche helped create a new twist in an installment of the popular segment in last night’s broadcast. The show included a “Carpool Karaoke” vignette with Maroon 5’s Adam Levine. During the segment, Corden and the singer drove around Los Angeles in the new 2018 Cayenne Turbo while singing Maroon 5 biggest hits, such as“Moves Like Jagger,” “Cold” and “Sugar.” The show’s Twitter feed promoted the car’s in-program appearance.

Under the aegis of host Corden and executive producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe, “Late Late Show” has devised some of late-night’s most creative advertising partnerships. The program features an on-set bar stocked with drinks from Heineken (in the past, the potables came from Anheuser-Busch). “Carpool Karaoke,” however, has remained largely sacrosanct.

The only other advertisers to weave themselves into the segment were Coca-Cola and McDonald’s. In 2016, as part of an advertising agreement, Corden and guest Selena Gomez drove to a McDonald’s and sipped Coke products.