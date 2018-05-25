James Corden Drove a Porsche in Last Night’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Thanks to Ad Deal

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
James Corden TBS Drop the Mic
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

The producers of CBS’ “Late Late Show” have quietly figured out how to take one of the program’s signature segments out for a drive on Madison Avenue.

Many famous musicians and singers find their way to “Carpool Karaoke,” the segment in which host James Corden takes a pop star for a spin while singing along to tunes. Advertisers haven’t been as plentiful.

Volkswagen AG’s Porsche helped create a new twist in an installment of the popular segment in last night’s broadcast. The show included a “Carpool Karaoke” vignette with Maroon 5’s Adam Levine. During the segment, Corden and the singer drove around Los Angeles in the new 2018 Cayenne Turbo while singing Maroon 5 biggest hits, such as“Moves Like Jagger,” “Cold” and “Sugar.” The show’s Twitter feed promoted the car’s in-program appearance.

Under the aegis of host Corden and executive producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe, “Late Late Showhas devised some of late-night’s most creative advertising partnerships. The program features an on-set bar stocked with drinks from Heineken (in the past, the potables came from Anheuser-Busch). “Carpool Karaoke,” however, has remained largely sacrosanct.

The only other advertisers to weave themselves into the segment were Coca-Cola and McDonald’s. In 2016, as part of an advertising agreement, Corden and guest Selena Gomez drove to a McDonald’s and sipped Coke products.

 

Popular on Variety

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    Emilia Clarke Thinks 'Game of Thrones' Creators Will Make 'Star Wars' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

  • Patty JenkinsKering Women in Motion Awards

    Patty Jenkins Honored With Women in Motion Award at Cannes

  • Emilia Clarke Kering

    Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism

  • Salma Hayek Kering

    Salma Hayek on How Parkland Students' Activism Connects to #MeToo Movement

  • Gaspar Noe

    Gaspar Noe Walked Out of 'Black Panther'

  • Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in

    Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in the Industry: 'Change Is Not Really Polite'

More TV

  • James Corden TBS Drop the Mic

    James Corden Drove a Porsche in Last Night's 'Carpool Karaoke' Thanks to Ad Deal

    The producers of CBS’ “Late Late Show” have quietly figured out how to take one of the program’s signature segments out for a drive on Madison Avenue. Many famous musicians and singers find their way to “Carpool Karaoke,” the segment in which host James Corden takes a pop star for a spin while singing along […]

  • Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s Stolen

    Simon Pegg, Nick Frost Pact With Up-and-Coming Writers on YA Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

    The producers of CBS’ “Late Late Show” have quietly figured out how to take one of the program’s signature segments out for a drive on Madison Avenue. Many famous musicians and singers find their way to “Carpool Karaoke,” the segment in which host James Corden takes a pop star for a spin while singing along […]

  • Mar Coll Talks Patriarchy, the New

    Movistar +’s First Woman Director, Mar Coll, Talks Patriarchy, the New Spain

    The producers of CBS’ “Late Late Show” have quietly figured out how to take one of the program’s signature segments out for a drive on Madison Avenue. Many famous musicians and singers find their way to “Carpool Karaoke,” the segment in which host James Corden takes a pop star for a spin while singing along […]

  • 'Homicide: Life on the Street' Cast

    'Homicide: Life on the Street' Cast Reunites at Paley Center

    The producers of CBS’ “Late Late Show” have quietly figured out how to take one of the program’s signature segments out for a drive on Madison Avenue. Many famous musicians and singers find their way to “Carpool Karaoke,” the segment in which host James Corden takes a pop star for a spin while singing along […]

  • Jason Bateman Jeffrey Tambor Arrested Development

    Emmy Season Faces #MeToo for the First Time

    The producers of CBS’ “Late Late Show” have quietly figured out how to take one of the program’s signature segments out for a drive on Madison Avenue. Many famous musicians and singers find their way to “Carpool Karaoke,” the segment in which host James Corden takes a pop star for a spin while singing along […]

  • Queer Eye Netflix

    TV News Roundup: 'Queer Eye' Season 2 Sets Netflix Premiere Date

    The producers of CBS’ “Late Late Show” have quietly figured out how to take one of the program’s signature segments out for a drive on Madison Avenue. Many famous musicians and singers find their way to “Carpool Karaoke,” the segment in which host James Corden takes a pop star for a spin while singing along […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad