James Comey to Make First Late Night Appearance on ‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

Stephen Colbert announced Tuesday night that former FBI director James Comey will make his first late night television appearance on the April 17 episode of the show.

“We’re gonna need a bigger chair and I’m gonna need a stepladder to interview the guy,” Colbert joked.

The interview will air at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT.

Comey will also be participating in a special for ABC News with George Stephanopoulos, which will air April 15. The interview has been touted as “nothing off limits.”

The former FBI director’s book, “A Higher Loyalty,” will also be released April 17. The autobiography explores “what good, ethical leadership looks like and how it drives sound decisions.”

Since his dismissal, Comey has been a critic of the President’s fraught relationship with the FBI. His testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee in June 2017 revealed that he turned over his memos regarding his interaction with the President to the Mueller investigation, leading some to believe that his firing could be under investigation by Mueller as a case for obstruction of justice against Trump. After leaving the FBI, Comey caused the leakage of a memo he wrote, detailing a conversation with the President in which Comey says Trump asked him to “let go” of the FBI’s investigation of former Naitonal Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in December to one count of lying to the FBI.

