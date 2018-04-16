You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: James Comey Interview Nets 9.8 Million Viewers, ACM Awards Rise

James Comey ABC News interview
ABC News’ interview with former FBI Director James Comey did well in the Sunday overnight ratings but failed to nab the number one spot.

Airing at 10 p.m. after “American Idol,” Comey’s interview averaged 9.8 million viewers in the hour, with Comey discussing his time working under President Trump and Comey’s new book that is highly critical of the President. It averaged a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and a 2.4 in the key news demo of adults 25-54. While still a fine night for ABC News, by comparison, the “60 Minutes” interview with adult film star Stormy Daniels–who allegedly had an affair with Trump–netted 22 million viewers and a 5.3 rating in adults 25-54.

This Sunday’s “60 Minutes” also topped the Comey interview in total viewers with 10.4 million, though Comey was ahead in the demo. “60 Minutes” averaged a 1.7 in adults 25-54 for the night and a 1.1 in adults 18-49.

After “60 Minutes,” the ACM Awards show on CBS was the top program of the night in total viewers and adults 18-49. The awards show averaged a 2.1 rating and 12.1 million viewers. That is even with the low the show hit in the demo last year but up in total viewers from the 10.9 million the show averaged last year.

Preceding the Comey interview, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” drew a 1.2 and 6.2 million viewers. “American Idol” hit a 1.3 and 6.3 million viewers, down in both measures from last Sunday and marking a new series low.

