‘Jack Ryan’ Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon Ahead of Series Premiere

The upcoming “Jack Ryan” series at Amazon has been renewed for an eight-episode second season before the series premiere, Variety has learned.

The eight-episode first season of the series, which stars John Krasinski in the title role, will debut on Aug. 31 on Prime Video. The creators of the series, executive producers Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, will continue to serve as co-showrunners for Season 2. Additionally, Wendell Pierce will reprise his role as James Greer.

The first season will see up-and-coming CIA analyst Ryan thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time. In Season 2, Ryan confronts the forces in power in a dangerous, declining democratic regime in South America. The second season commences production this summer in Europe, South America, and the United States.

“With so much early anticipation for ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ from our customers and personally having the pleasure to preview the exhilarating, action-packed first season, we are excited to greenlight a second season of the series months ahead of its debut,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “The new season will take our unexpected hero to a new, exciting and dangerous world.”

The show is produced by Paramount Television, Cuse’s Genre Arts, Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes, and David Ellison’s Skydance Television. Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller–who all recently produced Krasinski’s film “A Quiet Place”–also serve as executive producers. Lindsey Springer, Mace Neufeld, Vince Calandra, Andrew Bernstein, and Skydance’s Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross will also executive produce the second season with Allyson Seeger serving as a co-executive producer.

The early renewal is the latest good news for Krasinski. “A Quiet Place”–which he directed, executive produced, co-wrote, and stars in–was once again the top draw at the weekend box office and has grossed over $200 million worldwide.