J.J. Abrams Sci-Fi Drama ‘Demimonde’ Scores Straight-to-Series Order at HBO

J.J. Abrams’ mysterious new sci-fi series has been ordered to series at HBO.

The project was the subject of a bidding war between HBO and Apple. Details of the plot are still being kept under tight wraps, but the title of the series is “Demimonde.” It is described as an epic and intimate sci-fi fantasy drama that deals with a world’s battle against a monstrous, oppressive force. Abrams will write and executive produce, with with Ben Stephenson–head of television for Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions–also serving as an executive producer. The series will be produced by Bad Robot in association with Warner Bros. Television and HBO. Bad Robot is currently under an overall deal at WB.

This will mark Abrams’ first TV writing gig since “Fringe” in 2008. In addition to co-creating “Fringe,” he also co-created “Lost,” and created the shows “Felicity” and “Alias.” He has also executive produced multiple shows in the past few years, including “Westworld” at HBO, “Roadies” for Showtime, and the upcoming “Castle Rock” at Hulu.

Abrams has also kept plenty busy in the past few years on the film side. In addition to writing, producing, and directing “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” Abrams also executive produced “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and will again produce, write, and direct “Star Wars: Episode IX.” He is also a major part of the new “Star Trek” film franchise at Paramount, and is currently working on a “Star Trek” film which he will produce alongside Quentin Tarantino.