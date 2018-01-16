J.J. Abrams Sci-Fi Drama Series Shopped to Apple, HBO

J.J. Abrams has written a new sci-fi drama television series that is currently the subject of a bidding war between Apple and HBO, Variety has confirmed with sources.

Details of the project are being kept under tight wraps, but it would reportedly deal with a world’s battle against a monstrous, oppressive force. Should the project move forward, it would be Abrams’ first TV writing gig since “Fringe” in 2008.

Abrams would also executive produce, with Ben Stephenson–head of television for Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions–also serving as an executive producer. Warner Bros. Television would produce. While HBO and Apple are the top contenders for the project, Warner Bros. is said to be open to other bidders.

Warner Bros., HBO, and Apple declined to comment.

Abrams has kept plenty busy in the past few years on the film side alone. In addition to writing, producing, and directing “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” Abrams also executive produced “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and will again produce, write, and direct “Star Wars: Episode IX.” He is also a major part of the new “Star Trek” film franchise at Paramount, and is currently working on a “Star Trek” film which he will produce alongside Quentin Tarantino.

Of course, Abrams is no stranger to television audiences. In addition to co-creating “Fringe,” he also co-created “Lost,” and created the shows “Felicity” and “Alias.” He has also executive produced multiple shows in the past few years, including “Westworld” at HBO, “Roadies” for Showtime, and the upcoming “Castle Rock” at Hulu.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of Abrams’ new series.