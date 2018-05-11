‘iZombie’ Renewed for Season 5 by CW

By
Danielle Turchiano

Associate Features Editor

iZombie -- "Brainless in Seattle, Part 1" -- Image Number: ZMB403a_0051.jpg -- Pictured: Rose McIver as Liv -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Katie Yu

iZombie” has been renewed for a fifth season at the CW.

Created by Rob Thomas, the network describes the series as the only “rom-com-zom-dram.” It stars Rose McIver as an undead medical examiner who is able to help the Seattle police department solve homicides by eating the brains of the deceased and seeing visions of the moments before their deaths. David Anders, Robert Buckley, Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli and Aly Michalka also star.

Thomas serves as executive producer alongside Diane Ruggiero-Wright, Danielle Stokdyk and Dan Etheridge. The show hails from Warner Bros. Television.

The series, which is currently airing its fourth season, is averaging a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demo and 770,000 live viewers.

This comes on the heals of the CW’s midseason freshman drama “Life Sentence” getting canceled along with the military drama “Valor.” 

The CW has renewed 11 series for the 2018-19 television season. The returning series are “Dynasty,” “Supernatural,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Jane The Virgin,” “Black Lightning,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Arrow,” “Riverdale” and “The 100.”

The network has also ordered five new shows to series: reboots of “Charmed” and “Roswell”–which is titled “Roswell, New Mexico”–the high school football drama “All American,” “In the Dark,” and a spinoff of “The Originals” titled “Legacies.”

