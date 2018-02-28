ITV Studios Lifts U.K. Broadcaster in ‘Challenging’ Environment

A double-digit increase in revenues at ITV Studios helped offset a decline in the core broadcasting numbers at ITV in what the U.K. broadcaster’s new CEO, Carolyn McCall, said was a “challenging environment.”

The new ITV chief, delivering her first full results announcement, said: “We are very focused on our strategic refresh. This will enable us to define a clear strategy and priorities that will highlight the opportunities and address the challenges that we face in an increasingly competitive media landscape. This project is well underway.”

Overall 2017 revenues at ITV increased 4% year-on-year, taking the total to £3.7 billion, driven by ITV Studios, which posted a revenues of £1.6 billion, a 13% uptick on the previous year.

