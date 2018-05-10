ITV Revenues Top $1 Billion, Up 5% in First Quarter Under New CEO

British broadcaster ITV saw revenues up 5% during its first quarter under the stewardship of new chief executive Carolyn McCall, the company reported Thursday. The U.K.’s biggest commercial broadcaster saw total external revenues for Q1 2018 hit £772 million ($1.04 billion) up from £734 million ($993.6 million) in the first quarter of 2017.

“We have started the year well both on and off screen, driven by 11% growth in ITV Studios revenue and 41% growth in online revenue.” said McCall (pictured), who took over as CEO of ITV on January 8 following the departure of Adam Crozier.

“While the economic environment remains uncertain online advertising continues to grow strongly,” said McCall. “We expect ITV total advertising to be up 2% over the first half, but profits will reflect the timing of the [Soccer] World Cup. Over the full year we are on track to deliver double digit growth in online revenue and good organic revenue growth in ITV Studios.” Total advertising was up 3% in Q1.

Production arm ITV Studios delivered a Q1 revenue of £382 million ($517.0 million), up from £343 million ($464.5 million). Organic revenues, excluding acquisitions, for ITV Studios were up 9%.

ITV Broadcast and Online provided the biggest revenue stream, generating £526 million ($712.3 million), up 3% year-on-year. Within this, the 41% online growth McCall highlighted came largely from advertising growth for its online video on demand service ITV Hub. McCall said online viewing time audiences spent via ITV Hub had grown 31% in the first quarter of 2018.

Total minutes viewed across all ITV platforms were up 4% in Q1 while the broadcaster’s audience share was up 6% according to McCall. “This reflects the strength and breadth of our schedule across our platforms,” said McCall, highlighting long-running soap operas “Coronation Street” and “Emmerdale,” entertainment formats “Dancing On Ice” and “Saturday Night Takeaway,” and popular drama “Vera,” starring Brenda Blethyn, as key continuing successes. “Both ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ and ‘Vera’ delivered their best series ever,” said McCall.