ITV Orders Period Drama ‘Beecham House’ from ‘Bend it Like Beckham’ Director Gurinder Chadha

CREDIT: ITV

U.K. broadcaster ITV has ordered “Beecham House,” an India-set period drama from Gurinder Chada, the writer, director, and producer behind “Bend it Like Beckham.”

Chada has written the series with Paul Mayeda Berges. The pair previously worked together on “Viceroy’s House,” the British-Indian movie that starred Hugh Bonneville and Gillian Anderson.

Set on the cusp of the 19th century in Delhi, the ITV series will follow the residents of Beecham House, an imposing mansion surrounded by exotic woods and pristine lawns. Dashing former soldier, John Beecham, has acquired the house to start a new life for his family and a business as a trader. Beecham’s life, however, is shrouded in mystery, leading to gossip and speculation that he is running from danger or tragedy.

“I am delighted to commission this epic and ambitious new drama from the brilliant Gurinder Chadha. Beecham House is set in Delhi before the British ruled India in that region, which is exciting by being less familiar to audiences,” said ITV drama boss Polly Hill. “Gurinder brings a fresh take to period drama, but at its heart are wonderful characters and a compelling story that will make this a treat in the ITV schedule next year.”

Chada’s Bend It TV production company, which is 25%-owned by FremantleMedia, will make the series. “’Beecham House’ is a passion project that is driven by my commitment to telling diverse, emotionally engaging stories for mainstream international audiences,” Chada said. “I am assembling a vibrant cast of British and Indian actors to play original characters that will appeal to global audiences hungry to see stories from a unique point of view.”

FremantleMedia International will sell the series globally.

    ITV Orders Period Drama ‘Beecham House’ from ‘Bend it Like Beckham’ Director Gurinder Chadha

    FilMart: China Rolls out Red Carpet for Mixed Format Heritage Show

    Stream Nation: U.S. Consumers Spend $2 Billion Monthly on Streaming Video Services

    'American Idol' Recap: Auditions Bring 'Chill Bumps,' Puppy Love and Tearjerkers

    'Stranger Things' Stars Land Season 3 Pay Raises

    Why Netflix Should Renew 'One Day at a Time'

    'Silicon Valley' Cast Talks Season Without T.J. Miller, #MeToo Influence

