ITV Puts ‘Ant and Dec’s DNA Journey’ on Hold After Ant’s Drunk Driving Charge

A one-off documentary in which popular British hosting duo Ant and Dec use DNA to trace their family histories has been put on hold following charges of drunk driving against Ant McPartlin. McPartlin has stepped down from TV commitments since being involved in a March 18 car crash in suburban London that injured several people, including a child who had to be taken to the hospital.

The 90-minute genealogy show for ITV, “Ant and Dec’s DNA Journey,” was billed as a modern biography, using DNA to help the pair trace their respective roots. The show has not been canceled but is currently on hold.

The documentary was in production, and filming had not been completed nor an air date announced. The program is being produced by U.K. indie Voltage TV, which has pulled information about the show from its website.

McPartlin is reportedly in rehab.

He and hosting partner Declan Donnelly are presenters on several of ITV’s biggest entertainment shows, including “Got Talent” and “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here.” They front the “Saturday Night Takeaway” series.

McPartlin has pulled out of the remaining episodes in the current run of “Saturday Night Takeaway,” and one episode was canceled after his arrest. He will reportedly be seen in a pre-recorded segment in this Saturday’s installment, alongside David Walliams, Joanna Lumley and Emilia Fox.