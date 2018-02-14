ITV America Promotes Adam Sher and David Eilenberg

ITV America has promoted Adam Sher to president and David Eilenberg to chief creative officer.

The shuffle comes after a transition at the top with Brent Montgomery exiting to launch is own firm last month and David George taking over as CEO of the British TV giant’s U.S. production outpost.

“The talent, work ethic and collaborative culture at ITV America have propelled the company’s growth and success over the last several years – which is especially significant during a time of such change and disruption in our industry,” George said. Both Adam Sher and David Eilenberg have consistently outperformed expectations at every level: from smart strategies and deal making to a talent-first approach to creative and flawless execution.”

Sher had been chief creative officer. Eilenberg had previously headed the ITV Entertainment unit.

In addition, Heath Banks has been promoted to exec VP of operations for ITV America, overseeing all production management and business operations for ITV America’s numerous production banners. He had been COO of ITV Creative. Danielle Bibbo advances to exec VP of business development, overseeing production management, finance and business operations for all ITV America labels.

George credited Banks and Bibbo with delivering “stellar work on the production, operations and business development fronts affords ITV America the luxury of creative risk-taking and other big swings that help us remain at the top of our game.”