MipTV: Global Broadcasters Snap Up ITV and Amazon’s ‘Vanity Fair’

A raft of global buyers have snapped up “Vanity Fair,” the ITV and Amazon adaptation of William Makepeace Thackeray’s literary classic with “Ready Player One” star Olivia Cooke.

ITV Studios Global Entertainment is selling the series and gave buyers a sneak peek at a spring preview earlier this year. As MipTV opens, the distributor has closed European sales with Movistar+ in Spain, NPO in the Netherlands, SVT in Sweden, NRK in Norway, and YLE in Finland.

“With this series Mammoth Screen and Amazon Studios are at their very best,” said Maria Kyriacou, president, ITV Studios International. “Getting a head start on MipTV by hosting our own drama festival earlier in the year has put us in a great position for a busy market this week.”

ITV Studios has also shopped the period drama to Canadian pubcaster CBC, BBC First in Australia, and TVNZ in New Zealand.

The series follows Becky Sharp (Olivia Cooke) as she attempts to claw her way out of poverty and scale the heights of English Society. It was written by Golden Globe nominee Gwyneth Hughes.

Running to seven parts, the cast also includes Johnny Flynn (“Genius”), Martin Clunes (“Doc Martin”), Frances de La Tour (“The History Boys”), Suranne Jones (“Doctor Foster”), and Tom Bateman (“Murder on the Orient Express”).

Julia Stannard (“War & Peace”) produces. James Strong (“Broadchurch”) directs the series. Mammoth Screen’s Damien Timmer executive produces with Gwyneth Hughes and James Strong.