Isabela Moner to Star in Live-Action ‘Dora the Explorer’ Movie

Isabela Moner Dora the Explorer
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Isabela Moner will take on the titular role in the live-action feature film “Dora the Explorer,” Paramount Players announced Wednesday.

The film, in association with Nickelodeon, is based on the animated series of the same name. It will follow a teenage version of Dora as she goes on an adventure with her best friend, a monkey named Boots, along with her cousin Diego.

Moner recently starred in “Transformers: The Last Knight” with Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins. She also previously voiced the character Kate in the 2014 animated spinoff “Dora and Friends: Into the City!” and was the lead in Nickelodeon comedy series “100 Things to Do Before High School.”

Moner’s next project is “Sicario” sequel “Day of the Soldado,” in which she will star alongside Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro. She will reunite with Wahlberg in the upcoming comedy “Instant Family,” which also stars Rose Byrne and Octavia Spencer.

Moner is repped by CAA.

The original “Dora the Explorer” series premiered in 2000 with Dora as a 7-year-old Latina who travels the world. The film will be shot in Queensland, Australia. Nick Stoller and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel serve as writers and James Bobin will direct.

The movie is expected to be released in theaters on Aug. 2, 2019.

