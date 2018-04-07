Condé Nast Entertainment, Netflix Team for Docu-Series on IPL’s Mumbai Indians

Netflix and Condé Nast Entertainment have partnered on a new unscripted series focused on Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise the Mumbai Indians.

The eight-part series will follow the storied cricket team as they attempt to win the IPL for a record fourth time. It will spend time with players in the 2018 season, both on and off the field, on the road and at home to go deep into the cricketing values and traditions that make the Mumbai Indians the most followed team globally, all leading up to the IPL18 final.

The Mumbai Indians, led by captain Rohit Sharma, is the most successful IPL franchisee. They have won three titles (2013, 2015 & 2017) and two Champions League titles (2011 & 2014) trophies. The team has nurtured many young talents like Jasprit Bumrah, Padya brothers Hardik and Krunal, Ambati Rayudu, Yuzvendra Chahal, and many others who have gone to represent India senior at international competitions. Owned by IndiaWin Sports Pvt. Ltd, a group company of Reliance Industries Ltd, the Mumbai Indians is the most followed team in the IPL and enjoys a huge global fan base.

Al Edgington, Joe LaBracio, Dawn Ostroff, Jeremy Finn, Jamie Stewart and James Maby serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Condé Nast Entertainment and will be available exclusively on Netflix.