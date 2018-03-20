Ione Skye Joins Lena Dunham’s ‘Camping’ at HBO

Ione Skye is the latest addition to the cast of the upcoming HBO series “Camping,” which hails from “Girls” creators Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner.

Skye has been cast in the series regular role of Carleen, who has spent her life in the shadows as a sister, as a hospice worker and as an unsuccessful equestrian. It has left her meek, terrified and relying on her own strange passions, like crocheting with polyester yarn, to get her through the lonely days.

The series is based on the U.K. series of the same name created by Julia Davis. It tells the story of Walt’s 45th birthday, which was supposed to be a delightful weekend back to nature, at least according to his obsessively organized and aggressively controlling wife Kathryn. But when the camping trip gathers Kathryn’s meek sister, holier than thou ex-best friend and a free-spirited tagalong in one place, it becomes a weekend of tested marriages and woman on woman crime that won’t soon be forgotten.

Skye is perhaps best known for her breakout role in the 1989 film “Say Anything…” She has also appeared in films like “Zodiac,” “Fever Pitch,” “Four Rooms,” and “Wayne’s World.” Her television credits include “Private Practice,” “Arrested Development,” and “Covington Cross.” She is repped by Buchwald and Associates.

She joins a cast that already includes Jennifer Garner, David Tennant, Juliette Lewis, Janicza Bravo, Arturo Del Puerto, and Brett Gelman. Bridget Everett has also been added in a recurring role.

Dunham and Konner will write and executive produce “Camping” via A Casual Romance. Original series creator Davis will also executive produce for Hush Ho along with Christine Langan for Baby Cow Prods., Tom Lassally for 3 Arts Ent. and Ilene S. Landress.

