ITV Gets on Harry and Meghan Bandwagon, Orders ‘Invitation to a Royal Wedding’ (EXCLUSIVE)

ITV will send an “Invitation to a Royal Wedding” to British viewers ahead of the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a one-off documentary about the hugely anticipated nuptials at Windsor Castle in May. Britain’s biggest commercial broadcaster has commissioned the program from Oxford Films, which made the successful ITV and HBO Princess Diana documentary “Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy” that featured rare interviews with princes William and Harry.

The wedding of British royal Harry to American actress Markle has sent U.K. tabloids into a frenzy, with many column inches this week devoted to the cake the couple will have on their big day. “Invitation to a Royal Wedding” will delve into what goes into planning a royal wedding, featuring interviews with people behind the scenes and those with firsthand experience of organizing events on this scale.

Interest in the lavish May 19 wedding isn’t confined to the eastern side of the Atlantic. In the U.S., Fox has ordered “Meghan Markle: An American Princess,” a two-hour documentary that takes a closer look at the “Suits” star. The program, scheduled to air May 11, is being produced by British outfit Spun Gold, which has made other programs about the British royal family in the past.

U.K. indie producer Oxford Films also has many royal docs to its name, including “A Very Royal Wedding” and “Our Queen at 90,” both for ITV, which has not confirmed an air-date for “Invitation to a Royal Wedding.” The broadcaster has greenlit several other shows related to the wedding and will announce these soon.

“Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy” appeared on HBO in the U.S. and sold well internationally, with Drive handling distribution. Buyers included CBC in Canada and Seven Network in Australia. The U.K.-based co-production and sales specialist will also bring “Invitation to a Royal Wedding” to the international market. The show is expected to be one of the big factual titles at the MipTV programming market in Cannes next month.