International Deals Sealed for U.K.-Produced Harvey Weinstein Documentary

Australian pubcaster ABC is among several international broadcasters that have picked up “Working With Weinstein,” a U.K.-produced documentary special on the disgraced Hollywood producer.

The one-off program was made by British indie Tigerlily for Channel 4. It looks at Weinstein’s background and his activities in the U.K., and features interviews with former Miramax employees and people who worked closely with him.

In the documentary, Oscar-winning producer David Parfitt alleged that he was once physically assaulted by Weinstein, a claim Weinstein later denied through his spokespeople.

Fast-growing U.K. distributor Orange Smarty handles international sales of the program and has struck deals with BNNVARA in the Netherlands, VRT in Belgium, and the yesDocu pay-TV channel in Israel.

Weinstein is being investigated on both sides of the Atlantic for alleged sexual assaults. He denies engaging in non-consensual sex, and no charges have been brought against him.

Orange Smarty will continuing its sales effort on “Working With Weinstein” at MipTV next month. Another of its titles for the market is “Prince Harry & Meghan: Truly Madly Deeply,” about the British prince and his American fiancee; the company has newly sold the show to Radio Canada and PopTV Slovenia.

The documentary, about Harry and Markle’s upcoming wedding, was made by ITN Productions for ITV in Britain. A raft of buyers including CBC in Canada and Seven Network in Australia have already acquired the doc.