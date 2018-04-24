‘Ink Master’ Renewed for Season 11 at Paramount Network

“Ink Master” has been renewed for an eleventh season at Paramount Network.

Season 11 of the long-running reality competition series will consist of 16 one-hour episodes and is slated to debut later this year. “Ink Master” will crown its latest winner at the Season 10 finale on April 24. In addition, “Ink Master” spinoff series “Ink Master: Angels” is currently in its second season.

“I am ecstatic to see ‘Ink Master’ reach its eleventh season as it continues to be a great ratings driver for the network,” said Chachi Senior, senior vice president of original programming for Paramount Network. . “Coming on the heels of an exciting tenth season, we’re psyched to give the fans another great season.”

Each week “Ink Master” puts artists through a series of tattoo challenges as they must create and execute an original tattoo on a “human canvas.” Each episode focuses on a different and distinct style of tattooing such as realism, black and gray, and American traditional. After every challenge, the contestants face a judge panel made up of series host Dave Navarro and world renowned tattoo artists Chris Nunez and Oliver Peck.

“Ink Master” and “Ink Master Angels” are produced for Paramount Network by Truly Original with Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock and Andrea Richter serving as executive producers. Truly Original is a subsidiary of Endemol Shine North America.

Senior and Chaz Gray, executive producer of current and original series for Paramount Network, oversee production of “Ink Master” for the network.