‘Inhumans,’ ‘Deception,’ ‘The Crossing,’ ‘Kevin Probably Saves the World’ Canceled by ABC

ABC has canceled freshman dramas “Inhumans,” “Deception,” “The Crossing,” and “Kevin Probably Saves the World” after one season each.

“Inhumans” starred Anson Mount as Black Bolt, Iwan Rheon as Maximus, Serinda Swan as Medusa, Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal, Ken Leung as Karnak, Ellen Woglom as Louise, Sonya Balmores as Auran and Mike Moh as Triton. Henry Ian Cusick guest stars as Dr. Evan Declan.

The series, which was a Marvel and IMAX project, was co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Studios. It was executive produced by Scott Buck, Marvel’s Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory.

“Deception” centered on magician Cameron Black (Jack Cutmore-Scott) who, once ostracized from the world of illusions due to a scandalous car accident that left a woman dead, used his skills in the art of deception to aid the FBI in catching elusive criminals.

The series also starred Ilfenesh Hadera, Lenora Crichlow, Amaury Nolasco, Justin Chon, Laila Robins and Vinnie Jones. It helmed from Berlanti Productions and Quinn’s House, in association with Warner Bros. Television. Chris Fedak wrote and executive produced the series alongside executive producers Greg Berlanti, Martin Gero, Sarah Schechter and David Nutter. Illusionist David Kwong co-produced.

Related 'Black-ish,' 'Fresh Off the Boat,' 'American Housewife' Renewed by ABC 'How to Get Away With Murder, 'Station 19,' 'For the People' Renewed at ABC

“Kevin Probably Saves the World” starred Jason Ritter as a man who was given a mission to save the world. It also starred JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Kimberly Hebert Gregory, J. August Richards, Chloe East, Dustin Ybarra and India de Beaufort.

The series was created and executive produced by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters and was from ABC Studios.

“The Crossing”starred Steve Zahn as the sheriff of a small fishing town who must decide how to handle dozens of refugees washing up on his shores, claiming they are fleeing a future war-torn America.

The series also starred Natalie Martinez, Rick Gomez, Bailey Skodje, Sandrine Holt, Tommy Bastow, Jay Karnes, Luc Roderique, Georgina Haig, Marcuis W. Harris, Grant Harvey, Simone Kessell, Kelley Missal and Rob Campbell.

The series was created by executive producers Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie. Matt Olmstead, Jason Reed and David Von Ancken also served as executive producers for the ABC Studios production.

RELATED CONTENT: