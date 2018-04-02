Entertainment Industry Remembers Steven Bochco: ‘He Changed Television Forever’

Innovative producer Steven Bochco died Sunday at the age of 74 after a long battle with leukemia. He was the creative force behind influential TV dramas like “Hill Street Blues,” “NYPD Blue,” and “L.A. Law.”

Industry members took to social media to express their sadness at his death and remember his legacy.

“He was an amazing talent,” wrote Mark Altman, co-executive producer of “The Librarians.” “He changed television forever.”

Heartbroken over the death of the great #StevenBochco. He was an amazing talent. His autobiography is a must-read. He changed television forever. pic.twitter.com/eruSVwx79Q — Mark A. Altman (@markaaltman) April 2, 2018

Writer and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” creator Nell Scovell wrote, “The first TV drama I remember watching was ‘Hill Street Blues.’ I loved it so much and only later realized it set the standard. Thank you, Steven Bochco.”

I grew up on sitcoms and variety shows. The first TV drama I remember watching was Hill Street Blues. I loved it so much and only later realized it set the standard. Thank you, Steven Bochco. — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) April 2, 2018

“NYPD Blue” actress Sharon Lawrence remembered Bochco. “It was his vision, style, taste and tenacity that made me love watching TV. It was being on #NYPDBlue that made me love working on TV. Thank you and rest well Steven Bochco. You were one of a kind.”

It was his vision, style, taste and tenacity that made me love watching TV. It was being on #NYPDBlue that made me love working on TV. Thank you and rest well Steven Bochco. You were one of a kind. https://t.co/jTqhyAuO0k — Sharon Lawrence (@sharonlawrence) April 2, 2018

“It was 30 years ago, but hard to overstate how Steven Bochco and ‘LA Law’ influenced the way people saw LA during this golden age for the city,” wrote L.A. Times’ Shelby Grad.

It was 30 years ago, but hard to overstate how Steven Bochco and "LA Law" influenced the way people saw LA during this golden age for the city. The show and its style really captured the way many in LA wanted to see themselves pic.twitter.com/99AMpsU7Tz — Shelby Grad (@shelbygrad) April 2, 2018

“RIP Steve Bochco, creator of Hill Street Blues, a great & transformative show that blew my mind,” posted New Yorker TV critic Emily Nussbaum.

Not to mention LA Law, NYPD Blue and several others. What a tremendous legacy. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) April 2, 2018

Former USA Today TV critic Robert Bianco wrote that “every great modern drama owes ‘Hill Street’ a debt.”

If this is the Golden Age if television, Steven Bochco launched it and helped sustain it. Every great modern drama owes “Hill Street” a debt. https://t.co/IHrlp3xNuk — Robert Bianco (@BiancoRobert) April 2, 2018

See more reactions below.

Oh no. Some of the best shows on TV ever. RIP Steven Bochco. https://t.co/ZsASw2SEKy — Alan Hunter (@AlanHunterMTV) April 2, 2018

I remember going to Steven Bochco’s house with my parents when I was a kid. He was always so nice to me and continued to be nothing but gracious to me whenever I would see him as I got older. He was great friends with my dad and put him on Hill Street Blues and…(con’t) — David Pressman (@DavidPressman) April 2, 2018