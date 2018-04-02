Entertainment Industry Remembers Steven Bochco: ‘He Changed Television Forever’

Television writer/producer Steven Bochco poses for a portrait at his office, in Santa Monica, Calif. In his memoir "Truth Is a Total Defense: My Fifty Years in Television" Bochco takes the reader through his prolific career, which he began at 22 as a story editor on a popular NBC drama, "The Name of the Game," and continues today with his latest creation, "Murder in the First," in its third season on TNTSteven Bochco Portrait Session, Santa Monica, USA
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/S

Innovative producer Steven Bochco died Sunday at the age of 74 after a long battle with leukemia. He was the creative force behind influential TV dramas like “Hill Street Blues,” “NYPD Blue,” and “L.A. Law.”

Industry members took to social media to express their sadness at his death and remember his legacy.

“He was an amazing talent,” wrote Mark Altman, co-executive producer of “The Librarians.” “He changed television forever.”

Writer and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” creator Nell Scovell wrote, “The first TV drama I remember watching was ‘Hill Street Blues.’ I loved it so much and only later realized it set the standard. Thank you, Steven Bochco.”

“NYPD Blue” actress Sharon Lawrence remembered Bochco. “It was his vision, style, taste and tenacity that made me love watching TV. It was being on #NYPDBlue that made me love working on TV. Thank you and rest well Steven Bochco. You were one of a kind.”

“It was 30 years ago, but hard to overstate how Steven Bochco and ‘LA Law’ influenced the way people saw LA during this golden age for the city,” wrote L.A. Times’ Shelby Grad.

“RIP Steve Bochco, creator of Hill Street Blues, a great & transformative show that blew my mind,” posted New Yorker TV critic Emily Nussbaum.

Former USA Today TV critic Robert Bianco wrote that “every great modern drama owes ‘Hill Street’ a debt.”

See more reactions below.

