‘Impractical Jokers’ Renewed for Season 8 at truTV, Set First Feature Film

“Impractical Jokers” has been renewed for an eighth season at truTV, the network announced Wednesday. In addition, the comedy team will star in their first feature film, which will be produced by Funny or Die and directed by Chris Henchy.

The comedy troupe is comprised of James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulcano, who are also known as The Tenderloins.

“The Jokers’ authentic friendship and genuine relatability has endeared them to millions of fans around the world, creating one of the most original brands in all of television,” said Chris Linn, president of truTV. “We’re incredibly proud of the partnership we’ve developed with the guys throughout the years, and the growing, multiplatform success of the Impractical Jokers brand.”

truTV has committed to a 26-episode eighth season of the television series, which will keep the show in the air through 2019. It will bring the total number of episodes and specials ordered to 237, with the series’ 200th episode slated to premiere in 2019.

The series is produced by NorthSouth Productions with Charlie DeBevoise, Pete McPartland Jr., Gatto, Murray, Quinn, and Vulcano serving as executive producers.

The movie, which goes into production this spring, will tell the story of a humiliating high school mishap from 1992 that sends the Impractical Jokers on the road competing in hidden camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and redeem three of the four. The film is produced by Gatto, Murray, Quinn, Vulcano, Henchy and Funny Or Die’s Jim Ziegler. Executive producers include Marissa Ronca on behalf of truTV, Jack Rovner and Funny Or Die’s Mike Farah and Joe Farrell.