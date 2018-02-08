You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: 'Imposters' Season 2 Sets Premiere Date, Drops First Trailer (Watch)

Imposters
In today’s roundup, Bravo releases a premiere date and trailer for the second season of “Imposters,” and MTV announced a global premiere for “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.”

The second season of original scripted series “Imposters,” premieres April 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The Bravo drama tracks a con artist and three of her most recent, heart-broken victims. Uma Thurman will return to her guest role as fixer Lenny Cohen. The series stars Inbar Lavi, Rob Heaps, Parker Young, Marianne Rendón, Brian Benben, and Stephen Bishop. Adam Brooks and Paul Adelstein serve as executive producers. Watch the trailer below.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation” will have MTV’s first ever global premiere on April 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The network said the show will air on MTV channels in almost 180 countries. The series features most of the original “Jersey Shore” group as they reunite in Miami for a vacation. SallyAnn Salsano serves as executive producer.

A&E Network announced the premiere dates for upcoming specials “Warren Jeffs: Prophet of Evil” and “Jonestown: The Women Behind the Massacre.” “Warren Jeffs: Prophet of Evil” airs Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The documentary follows the imprisoned leadersof the FLDS Church who is said to have married at least 78 wives and has over 50 children. The second film will be shown on Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. “Jonestown: The Women Behind the Massacre” focuses on four women who helped plan one of the largest murder-suicides in modern history.

 

More TV

  • Imposters

    TV News Roundup: 'Imposters' Season 2 Sets Premiere Date, Drops First Trailer (Watch)

  • Doug Jones

    Doug Jones Among Four Cast in 'What We Do in The Shadows' Pilot at FX (EXCLUSIVE)

  • THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

    How Jimmy Fallon Served Another Side of Bob Dylan on NBC's 'Tonight Show'

  • This, photo shows the 21st Century

    Fox Earnings Get Lift From Cable Networks Even as Broadcast Lags

  • Supernatural Danneel Ackles Devil's Bargain

    Danneel Ackles on Why 'Supernatural' Season 13 Was the Right Time to Guest Star

  • Mickey Jones Dead

    Mickey Jones, 'Justified' and 'Home Improvement' Actor, Dies at 76

  • Bryan Fuller Amazing Stories

    Bryan Fuller, Hart Hanson Exit 'Amazing Stories' Reboot at Apple

