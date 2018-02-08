TV News Roundup: ‘Imposters’ Season 2 Sets Premiere Date, Drops First Trailer (Watch)

In today’s roundup, Bravo releases a premiere date and trailer for the second season of “Imposters,” and MTV announced a global premiere for “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.”

DATES

The second season of original scripted series “Imposters,” premieres April 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The Bravo drama tracks a con artist and three of her most recent, heart-broken victims. Uma Thurman will return to her guest role as fixer Lenny Cohen. The series stars Inbar Lavi, Rob Heaps, Parker Young, Marianne Rendón, Brian Benben, and Stephen Bishop. Adam Brooks and Paul Adelstein serve as executive producers. Watch the trailer below.

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation” will have MTV’s first ever global premiere on April 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The network said the show will air on MTV channels in almost 180 countries. The series features most of the original “Jersey Shore” group as they reunite in Miami for a vacation. SallyAnn Salsano serves as executive producer.

A&E Network announced the premiere dates for upcoming specials “Warren Jeffs: Prophet of Evil” and “Jonestown: The Women Behind the Massacre.” “Warren Jeffs: Prophet of Evil” airs Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The documentary follows the imprisoned leadersof the FLDS Church who is said to have married at least 78 wives and has over 50 children. The second film will be shown on Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. “Jonestown: The Women Behind the Massacre” focuses on four women who helped plan one of the largest murder-suicides in modern history.