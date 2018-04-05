‘Imposters’ Team Talks Season 2 Themes, Character Evolution and the Making of a Good Con

The first season of Bravo’s “Imposters” focused on Ezra (Rob Heaps), Jules (Marianne Rendón), and Richard (Parker Young) — aka the “Bumblers” — learning to be con artists in their own right as they went after revenge on their shared ex Maddie (Inbar Lavi), who had stolen their hearts — and their money. But the second season is now out to show the consequences of their actions.

“Season 2 [follows] what happens when the thing that makes you yourself is taken away — who do you become?” executive producer Paul Adelstein tells Variety.

The Bumblers are still on the run when the show returns — and “don’t have justification anymore,” Heaps says.

But while the show centers on characters who are con artists, the heart of the series lies in themes of trust and identity, say Adelstein and series creator Adam Brooks. The second season will be a “voyage of discovery” for all of the characters, with a few of them forced to question if they are motivated by love or disdain for Maddie.

“That’s really on point with the theme of our show — do you really know why you’re constructing this different persona for yourself?” Adelstein adds.

The second season, therefore, will see a deeper dive into its core characters to learn more about who they were before they met Maddie and explore who they want to be now that they have been exposed to a new, freer way of life.

Heaps notes that Ezra’s identity is still “up for grabs,” but he adds that his character “can start to define himself in a new way.”

The Bumblers have also picked up some skills from Maddie that will come into play much more heavily this year — and in some new ways.

“Further down the line, what’s really exciting is that he is going to start more the Maddie side of conning people more emotionally, and maybe even romantically,” Heaps says of Ezra.

Meanwhile, Rendón shares that the audience will learn “a lot more about who Jules is as an artist,” as well as see some of her own thus-far hidden talents.

“You may or may not see her speaking many different languages and becoming different characters entirely, so it’s almost as if she’s a great actor just like Maddie,” Rendón says.

Additionally, Rendón reveals that Jules will mature in season two and showcase “a new level of independence.”

“She’s really ready to get out of the game and have this very wholesome, inspiring life in Mexico,” Rendón says. “She falls in love with the culture and the authenticity of how it makes her feel like an authentic artist. She [also] finds a lot more love for herself which we didn’t see much of last season.”

Rendón notes that Jules, who is gay, specifically connects with audiences. “I don’t think there [are] many characters on TV right now in the LGBTQ community that are not exploited through their sexuality —that’s really rare,” she says.

In order to craft a variety of cons, “Imposters” leans heavily on writer Dean Imperial, whose father was a magician and taught him about the art of deception.

“They might be built differently or have different names or different little details, but the essential thing of a confident scheme is the same: I show that I trust you and therefore you trust me,” Adelstein explains.

Although the team behind the show has noticed how much their audience enjoys the new identities and cons of the week, Brooks says the show’s surprises work best when the writing focuses on the characters and still feels grounded. Brooks says he and Adelstein don’t want to get “stuck” trying to please the audience or pandering to the “twists and turns.” Instead, their focus is on making “sure that the characters were leading the way in revealing what those [twists] should be.”

While Heaps points out that he hopes most people can’t actually identify with being fooled by a con artist, he does believe the audience can empathize with “being heartbroken and feeling like they’ve been conned emotionally by people, which is what heartbreak is.”

Overall, it is the show’s unique tone and perspective on love that the team behind it think is setting it a part in a time of peak TV.

“It never stands still,” Heaps says of the show. “It will shift back and forth from comedy to drama to something even quite grotesque.”

“We see characters in relationships portraying love that [is] not always necessarily romantic, and I think a lot of people relate to that,” Rendón adds.

“Imposters” season 2 premieres April 5 on Bravo.