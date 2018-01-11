Brad Garrett Joins ‘I’m Dying Up Here’ Season 2 at Showtime

Brad Garrett has signed on for a season-long arc in the second season of Showtime’s “I’m Dying Up Here,” Variety has learned.

Garrett will play comedy legend Roy Martin, who arrives on the scene at Goldie’s and drops bombs and wisdom on the club’s comics. Goldie (Melissa Leo) lures him into a business partnership as she schemes to expand her empire.

Garrett has won three Emmys and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role on the iconic comedy series “Everybody Loves Raymond.” He was also nominated for an Emmy and SAG Award for his portrayal of Jackie Gleason in the television film “Gleason,” and recently appeared on “This Is Us,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “Fargo.” His feature film credits include “Not Fade Away,” “Music and Lyrics,” and “Suicide Kings.” In addition, he has lent his voice to more than 30 animated films, including “Finding Nemo,” “Ratatouille,” and “Tangled.” He will also be heard as the voice of Eeyore in Disney’s upcoming live-action feature “Christopher Robin” and will co-star with Julianne Moore and John Turturro in Sebastian Lelio’s “Gloria.”

The series takes place in the stand up comedy scene in Los Angeles in the 1970’s, following both aspiring and established comics who inhabit Goldie’s, the hottest comedy club in town. The series stars stars Academy Award winner Leo, Ari Graynor, Michael Angarano, Clark Duke, Andrew Santino, Erik Griffin, RJ Cyler, Al Madrigal, and Jake Lacy.

The series was created and executive produced by Dave Flebotte and executive produced by Jim Carrey, Michael Aguilar and Christina Wayne. Cindy Chupack, Adam Davidson and Endemol Shine Studios serve as executive producers on Season 2. It is produced by Showtime and based on the non-fiction book of the same name by William Knoedelseder.