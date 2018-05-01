Michelle McNamara’s ‘I’ll Be Gone in the Dark’ Greenlit as HBO Docu-Series

HBO Documentary Films has greenlit a documentary series based on Michelle McNamara’s best-selling book ““I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer.”

McNamara was determined to find the violent psychopath she dubbed “The Golden State Killer,” who terrorized California in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, committing 50 home-invasion sexual assaults and ten murders. He then disappeared for more than three decades, eluding multiple police forces and some of the best detectives in the area. On Tuesday, April 24, 2018, the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office arrested former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo at his home in a nearby suburb, identifying him through DNA evidence as the notorious serial killer and charging him with a number of the crimes.

Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner Liz Garbus will direct the series. Garbus’ previous credits include the HBO documentaries “Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt & Anderson Cooper” and “There’s Something Wrong with Aunt Diane.” Garbus also directed “What Happened, Miss Simone?”

McNamara, who was also the wife of comedian Patton Oswalt, passed away in April 2016, nearly two years before the book was published in February 2018. It debuted at number one on the New York Times combined print and e-book bestseller list.