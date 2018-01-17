Telemundo International Studios Unveils First Drama Series at NATPE

Cynthia Littleton

Ignacio Serricchio
CREDIT: Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

MIAMI — In a sign of Telemundo’s growing investment in scripted content, Telemundo International Studios has unveiled its first drama series production, prison thriller “El Recluso.”

Telemundo showed off the 13-episode series at a screening Tuesday evening for Latin American TV buyers held as part of the NATPE conference here.

“El Recluso” (The Inmate) stars Argentine actor Ignacio Serricchio, an alum of “Bones” and “The Young and the Restless,” as a former Marine who enters a maximum security prison on the U.S.-Mexico border to investigate the kidnapping of the daughter of an American judge. Ana Claudia Talancón, Luis Felipe Tovar, David Chocarro, Tiaré Scanda, Guy Ecker, and Isabella Castillo also star.

Telemundo International Studios was created specifically to produce scripted programs in formats other than the Spanish-language TV staple of telenovelas. Content licensing outside the U.S. is seen as a big growth arena for Telemundo.

“It is greatly rewarding to see our first production meet the high standards we set for ourselves when we founded Telemundo International Studios,” said Marcos Santana, who heads Telemundo Global Studios and spearheaded the effort.

“El Recluso” will bow on Telemundo in the U.S. this summer. Telemundo emphasized the production value of the series, with key creatives coming from Hollywood’s creative community, including cinematographer Jaime Reynoso and Oscar-winning production designer Brigitte Broch.

Shot in Mexico, “El Recluso” was produced by Inna Payán and Sebastián Ortega. Santana serves as exec producer.

(Pictured: Ignacio Serricchio)

