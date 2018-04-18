Idris Elba to Star in Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn Up Charlie’

Netflix has ordered a comedy series starring Idris Elba called “Turn Up Charlie,” Variety has learned.

Co-created by Elba and TV producer Gary Reich, the series follows Charlie (Elba), a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor, who’s given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a manny to his famous best friend’s problem-child daughter. Netflix has ordered an eight-episode first season of the half-hour series. Production will begin this May in the U.K.

Elba and Reich will executive produce along with Tristram Shapeero. Shapeero will also direct the series with Matt Lipsey. Laura Neal, Femi Oyeniran, and Victoria Asare-Archer serve as writers with Georgia Lester also serving as writer as well as supervising producer. Martin Joyce and Ana Garanito are co-executive producers. Gill Isles will serve as producer. The series will be co-produced by Reich’s Brown Eyed Boy Productions and Elba’s Green Door Pictures.

This marks the second comedy series Elba has created. He also created and stars in the current Sky One series “In the Long Run,” playing a Sierra Leonean immigrant living with his family in London circa 1985 that is loosely based on Elba’s own life. Elba’s best known TV role is his time spent as Stringer Bell on the hit HBO series “The Wire.” His other TV credits include his starring role in the U.K. police drama “Luther,” the mini-series “Guerrilla,” and guest arcs on shows like “The Big C” and “The Office.” On the film side, he is known for his appearances in the “Thor” franchise and other Marvel films, “Pacific Rim,” “Star Trek: Beyond,” and “Beasts of No Nation.”

Elba is also an accomplished DJ, having performed at festivals like Snowbombing, Glastonbury, Creamfields, and Elrow London. He was also a resident at Hi Ibiza across the summer season, performing with the Mambo Brothers.

He is repped by WME.