You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

First Look at Idris Elba’s 1980s Comedy Series ‘In the Long Run’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Sky

Idris Elba is heading back in time as Walter Easmon, a family man in 1980s London, in upcoming Sky comedy ‘In the Long Run.’

Elba created the show, which is loosely based on his own childhood. The actor and director’s production company, Green Door, is making the series with Sprout Pictures, Stephen Fry and Gina Carter’s shingle.

Elba is in an ensemble cast that also includes comedian and actor Bill Bailey, Kellie Shirley and Mattie Boys.

The series follows the Easmon family, which has settled in England after having arrived from Sierra Leone.

Elba will play Walter, the family patriach, who works in the local factory alongside friend and neighbor Bagpipes (Bailey).

The family’s life is turned upside down when Walter’s brother arrives in the U.K., bringing chaos in his wake and igniting a passion for music in Walter’s son.

Elba executive produces with Gina Carter (“Moone Boy”). Declan Lowney (Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa) and Cecile Emeke (“Insecure”) direct. The series bows on Sky One in the U.K. on Mar. 29.

More TV

  • Mobile World Congress: Telefonica Launches Aura,

    Mobile World Congress: Telefonica Launches Aura, Announces Movistar Home

    Idris Elba is heading back in time as Walter Easmon, a family man in 1980s London, in upcoming Sky comedy ‘In the Long Run.’ Elba created the show, which is loosely based on his own childhood. The actor and director’s production company, Green Door, is making the series with Sprout Pictures, Stephen Fry and Gina […]

  • Channel 4 Documentary Says Winston Churchill

    Channel 4 Documentary Alleges Winston Churchill was Haunted by an Affair

    Idris Elba is heading back in time as Walter Easmon, a family man in 1980s London, in upcoming Sky comedy ‘In the Long Run.’ Elba created the show, which is loosely based on his own childhood. The actor and director’s production company, Green Door, is making the series with Sprout Pictures, Stephen Fry and Gina […]

  • First Look at Idris Elba Comedy

    First Look at Idris Elba's 1980s Comedy Series ‘In the Long Run’

    Idris Elba is heading back in time as Walter Easmon, a family man in 1980s London, in upcoming Sky comedy ‘In the Long Run.’ Elba created the show, which is loosely based on his own childhood. The actor and director’s production company, Green Door, is making the series with Sprout Pictures, Stephen Fry and Gina […]

  • THE BACHELOR - ÒThe Bachelor: The

    'The Bachelor' Recap: 6 Takeaways from 'The Women Tell All'

    Idris Elba is heading back in time as Walter Easmon, a family man in 1980s London, in upcoming Sky comedy ‘In the Long Run.’ Elba created the show, which is loosely based on his own childhood. The actor and director’s production company, Green Door, is making the series with Sprout Pictures, Stephen Fry and Gina […]

  • ATLANTA -- "Alligator Man" -- Season

    Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of Feb. 26, 2018

    Idris Elba is heading back in time as Walter Easmon, a family man in 1980s London, in upcoming Sky comedy ‘In the Long Run.’ Elba created the show, which is loosely based on his own childhood. The actor and director’s production company, Green Door, is making the series with Sprout Pictures, Stephen Fry and Gina […]

  • Fireworks light up the sky during

    TV Ratings: Winter Olympics Hit Back-to-Back Lows in Final Days

    Idris Elba is heading back in time as Walter Easmon, a family man in 1980s London, in upcoming Sky comedy ‘In the Long Run.’ Elba created the show, which is loosely based on his own childhood. The actor and director’s production company, Green Door, is making the series with Sprout Pictures, Stephen Fry and Gina […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad