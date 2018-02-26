First Look at Idris Elba’s 1980s Comedy Series ‘In the Long Run’

Idris Elba is heading back in time as Walter Easmon, a family man in 1980s London, in upcoming Sky comedy ‘In the Long Run.’

Elba created the show, which is loosely based on his own childhood. The actor and director’s production company, Green Door, is making the series with Sprout Pictures, Stephen Fry and Gina Carter’s shingle.

Elba is in an ensemble cast that also includes comedian and actor Bill Bailey, Kellie Shirley and Mattie Boys.

The series follows the Easmon family, which has settled in England after having arrived from Sierra Leone.

Elba will play Walter, the family patriach, who works in the local factory alongside friend and neighbor Bagpipes (Bailey).

The family’s life is turned upside down when Walter’s brother arrives in the U.K., bringing chaos in his wake and igniting a passion for music in Walter’s son.

Elba executive produces with Gina Carter (“Moone Boy”). Declan Lowney (Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa) and Cecile Emeke (“Insecure”) direct. The series bows on Sky One in the U.K. on Mar. 29.