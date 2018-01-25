ICM Partners Acquires D.C.-Based Boutique Sagalyn Agency

ICM Partners has acquired Sagalyn Agency, a Washington, D.C.-based literary boutique.

ICM and Sagalyn already had close ties through a partnership agreement set in late 2012. The D.C. focus of Sagalyn’s client list extended the reach of ICM’s formidable publishing group. Sagalyn chief Raphael Sagalyn will become a partner at ICM.

The purchase of Sagalyn comes on the heels of ICM’s acquisitions last year of speakers agency Royce Carlton and news and sports percentery Headline Media.

“The acquisition of The Sagalyn Agency gives us an important presence in Washington, D.C., at a time when the world’s eyes are on the city moment by moment and the opportunities in publishing are boundless,” said Esther Newberg and Sloan Harris, ICM’s co-heads of publishing. “Strategic value and culture are our primary concerns as we continue to carefully grow ICM Partners, and in The Sagalyn Agency, much like Headline Media and Royce Carlton, we share a successful and productive, long-term, working relationship that has greatly benefited our clients.”

Sagalyn’s client list includes a range of non-fiction and fiction writers, journalists as well as prominent thinkers such as Robert Reich and Harvard’s Robert Putnam.

“We are proud to join ICM Partners and their world-class literary division,” said Sagalyn. “Our clients and staff will benefit enormously from the full range of services provided by the agents and staff throughout the firm.”