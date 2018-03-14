ICM Partners Promotes Five to Agent Status

ICM Partners
CREDIT: Courtesy of ICM Partners

ICM Partners has promoted five staffers to agent status.

The newly minted tenpercenters come from departments across the agency: branded entertainment, motion picture production, concerts and international television and media. All had previously served as coordinators.

“These five new agents have distinguished themselves by their work ethic, attention to detail, and ability to further the career aspirations of our clients,” ICM Partners said in a statement. “We are proud of the hard work they put in to get to this point and look forward to them taking their careers to the next levels of success.”

Toni Domenech has been with the branded entertainment department since 2016. Lilly Fettis joined ICM in 2014 as an assistant and was upped to agent trainee the following year, working in film production. 

Jess Frohman joined ICM in June 2014 as an assistant to music department co-head Steve Levine. Greg Jules signed on in 2014 as an assistant to Michael Kagan, head of international TV and media. Julie Senerth joined the agency in 2014 as an assistant and became a coordinator for the concerts department in 2016.

CREDIT: Courtesy of ICM Partners


(Pictured: Toni Domenech, Lily Fettis, Jess Frohman, Greg Jules, and Julia Senerth)

