ICM Partners Drops Roseanne Barr as Client After Racist Tweet, ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation

Cynthia Littleton

CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter

ICM Partners has dropped Roseanne Barr as a client, hours after the sitcom star sent a racist tweet that spurred ABC to cancel her top-rated sitcom.

“We are all greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet from Roseanne Barr this morning,” ICM Partners said in a statement Tuesday. “What she wrote is antithetical to our core values, both as individuals and as an agency.  Consequently, we have notified her that we will not represent her.  Effective immediately, Roseanne Barr is no longer a client.”

