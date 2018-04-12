ICM Signs HuffPost Media-Rights Deal

ICM Partners has finalized a new deal to represent the website HuffPost. Under the agreement, ICM Partners will work with HuffPost — formerly the Huffington Post — to create multiple platform opportunities for the internet publisher’s intellectual property.

“ICM Partners is a world class agency, and the perfect partner to help us find new opportunities for HuffPost’s award-winning journalism,” said Hillary Frey, executive editor of HuffPost. “Whether it’s an agenda-driving piece from our long-form digital magazine Highline on ‘What Bullets do to Bodies,’ an investigation of sexual harassment in the hospitality industry, or a deep-dive into the millennial financial crisis, the stories we publish have a lasting impact on our audiences. We look forward to expanding on that in new ways and formats.”

Rich Green, head of media rights for ICM Partners, added, “The entertainment industry is paying such close attention to the world around us, more so than ever before. Consequently, there’s an intense desire to bring socially relevant and impactful storytelling to ever-expanding audiences. ICM’s partnership with HuffPost will allow us access to their impressive roster of great writers, thinkers, and thought leaders. We couldn’t be more excited about this new relationship.”