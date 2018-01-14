Hulu Sets Premiere Dates for ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 2, ‘Casual’ Finale

Hulu has unveiled the premiere dates for its spring lineup, including its award-winning series “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

The hit series, which recently won the Golden Globe for best drama and best actress, will return for its 13-episode second season on April 25. Two episodes will air that night, with subsequent episodes released every Wednesday.

The second season will follow Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her coming child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead. “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which hails from MGM Television, is created, executive produced and written by Bruce Miller. Elisabeth Moss, who stars in the series, also serves as executive producer along with Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, and Ilene Chaiken.

Watch a trailer for the second season here:

The fourth and final season of “Casual” will premiere in its entirety on July 31.

“Casual,” which hails from Lionsgate Television, was created by Zander Lehmann, who serves as executive producer along with Jason Reitman, Helen Estabrook and Liz Tigelaar. Stars Michaela Watkins, Tommy Dewey, Tara Lynne Barr and Nyasha Hatendi will all return for the final season.

“National Treasure,” which has been picked up for a four-part second season, will premiere in its entirety on April 4. The new season, titled “Kiri” — which recently debuted in the U.K. — will follow the abduction of a young black girl, named Kiri, who is soon-to-be-adopted by her white foster family, and the trail of lies, blame, guilt and notoriety that follow.

“National Treasure: Kiri” is created and written by Jack Thorne, with George Ormond and George Faber serving as executive producers.

Watch a trailer for “Kiri” here:

And “March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step,” the sequel to the 2005 Oscar-winning documentary, will premiere on March 23. Filmmaker Luc Jacquet and narrator Morgan Freeman will return to the Antarctic to revisit the Emperor penguins. Jacquet spent two months shooting in the Antarctic winter using the new technology of 4K cameras, airborne drones, and under-ice diving to show the lives of these creatures in an entirely new light. “March of the Penguins 2” tells the story of two penguins, a father and son, as they face the almost unimaginable challenges of life in a hostile land.

Watch a trailer for the sequel here: