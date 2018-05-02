Hulu Orders Mindy Kaling’s ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral,’ Ramy Youssef Comedy to Series

Hulu has given out series order to the adaptation of “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and a comedy starring Ramy Youssef, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

“Four Weddings and a Funeral,” based on the 1994 British film of the same name, will follow a group of friends as their lives intersect through five events. The limited series is written and executive produced by Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton, who previously worked together on “The Mindy Project.” Jonathan Prince, Howard Klein, Tim Bevan, and Eric Fellner will also executive produce.

MGM Television and Universal Television will produce, with MGM serving as the lead studio. MGM currently produces the acclaimed Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” while Universal produced both “The Path” and “The Mindy Project.”

“Ramy” is based on the real-life experiences and comedy of Youssef. The series follows Ramy, a first generation American Muslim who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. The series is described as an exploration of the challenges of what it’s like being caught in between an Egyptian community that thinks life is moral a test, and a millennial generation that thinks life has no consequences.

Youssef created the series and will star in addition to serving as writer and executive producer. Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch co-created the series and will also serve as executive producers. Jerrod Carmichael and A24’s Ravi Nandan will also executive produce. This marks the first original series order for Hulu from A24.

The two new shows join previously announced Hulu originals such as “Castle Rock” from J.J. Abrams and Stephen King, “Catch-22” starring Kyle Chandler, Christopher Abbott, and George Clooney, “The First” from Beau Willimon and starring Sean Penn, and “Little Fires Everywhere” starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.

Finally, Hulu has announced that the previously announced Blumhouse series will be titled “Into the Dark.” The series will will consist of 12 episodes, with a new episode released on the first Friday of every month. Each episode is inspired by a holiday from the month of it release

The first episode, “The Body,” premieres on Oct. 5. Set in the selfie culture of Los Angeles on Halloween night, it follows a sophisticated, overconfident hitman (Tom Bateman) who always carries out his work in style. He decides to take things even further one day by transporting his latest victim in plain sight, correctly assuming that self-absorbed LA partiers will simply be enamored with his elaborate “costume.”

The episode will also feature Rebecca Rittenhouse, Aurora Perrineau, David Hull, and Ray Santiago. The script was co-written by Paul Fisher, who will also serve as a producer on the project, and Paul Davis, who will direct. Alexa Faigen is executive producing for Blumhouse.

The second episode will drop Nov. 2. Titled “Flesh & Blood,” it follows Henry (Dermot Mulroney), a doting father trying to help his daughter, Kimberly (Dana Silver), a teenager suffering from agoraphobia, who has not left the house since her mother’s still-unsolved murder. Tembi Locke will also star as Kimberly’s therapist. Patrick Lussier will direct.