Hulu Orders Middle School Comedy ‘PEN15’

Hulu has given a straight-to-series order for the middle school comedy “PEN15.”

Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle star in the series, playing versions of themselves as thirteen-year-old outcasts in the year 2000, surrounded by actual thirteen-year-olds, where the best day of your life can turn into your worst with the stroke of a gel pen. Hulu has given the show a 10-episode first season order.

Erskine and Konkle co-created the series with Sam Zvibleman. All three will serve as writers and executive produce, with  Zvibleman also set to direct multiple episodes. Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone–a.k.a. The Lonely Island–will executive produce along with Becky Sloviter of Lonely Island’s Party Over Here production banner. Marc Provissiero and Brooke Pobjoy from Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment will also executive produce along with Debbie Liebling and Gabe Liedman.

The series hails from AwesomenessTV, marking the company’s third series for Hulu. The others are “Freakish,” which debuted its second season in October, and “All Night,” which will launch on May 11.

Erskine is repped by Gersh, Mosaic, and Hansen Jacobson. Konkle is repped by Gersh, Odenkirk Provissiero, and Hansen Jacobson. Zvibleman is repped by Gersh, Anonymous Content, and Jackoway Tyerman.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the series order.

