Hulu, IFC Films Set New Output Agreement for Narrative Films

Hulu and IFC Films have signed a new, expanded output agreement, the companies announced Thursday.

The deal will grant Hulu the exclusive subscription streaming rights to current and future non-documentary, narrative films released by IFC Films, and sister labels Sundance Selects and IFC Midnight, in the pay window following their in-theater runs. Through the deal, Hulu will become the home to the largest collection of IFC Films available through any streaming video on demand service in the U.S.

The deal expands Hulu and IFC Films’ relationship, which includes a multi-year output agreement for documentary films released by IFC Films and its sister labels, as well as an extensive catalogue licensing agreement.

“We are committed to curating a collection of critically-acclaimed and fan favorite films on Hulu,” said Hulu’s vice president of acquisition Lisa Holme. “IFC Films consistently delivers award-winning, popular films, and they have been one of our longest-standing film partners. We look forward to expanding our relationship in a way that will bring even more highly-sought-after and new titles to our viewers.”

The multi-year agreement includes 2018 releases, bringing new titles to Hulu by this summer. Films that will soon become available to stream exclusively on Hulu include: IFC Films’ “Love After Love” and “Let the Sunshine In.” Additional upcoming releases also include “Ghost Stories,” starring Martin Freeman, and “The Midnight Man” featuring horror icons Lin Shaye and Robert Englund. Both films are being released under the IFC Midnight genre label.

The addition of IFC Films’ newly-released narrative films to the existing relationship will make Hulu the exclusive SVOD home to the largest collection of IFC Films.

“IFC Films has had a terrific partnership with Hulu, and expanding our relationship enables us to further continue our commitment to supporting independent filmmakers to ensure their work is seen by the largest possible audience,” said Lisa Schwartz, co-president of IFC Films.