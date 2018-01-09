You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hugh Laurie Drama 'Chance' Canceled by Hulu

Daniel Holloway

CREDIT: Courtesy of Hulu

Hulu has canceled “Chance,” its drama series starring Hugh Laurie, after two seasons.

Hailing from Fox 21 Television Studios, “Chance” was given a two-season pick-up by Hulu in 2016. Season one premiered in October, 2016, with the second season premiering in October, 2017. Based on Kem Nunn’s novel of the same name, “Chance” starred “House” alum Laurie as Eldon Chance, a San Francisco-based forensic neuropsychiatrist. After an ill-advised decision regarding an alluring patient who may be struggling with a multiple personality disorder, he finds himself in the crosshairs of her abusive spouse who also happens to be a ruthless police detective. In over his head, Chance’s descent into the city’s shadowy underbelly, all while navigating the waters of a contentious divorce and the tribulations of his teenage daughter, soon spirals into an ever deepening exploration of one of mankind’s final frontiers — the shadowy, undiscovered country of the human mind.

Lenny Abrahamson served as executive producer alongside Alexandra Cunningham (“Desperate Housewives”), Michael London (“Milk,” “Trumbo”), Brian Grazer (“Empire”), Laurie, and Nunn.

In her review of the show’s first season, Variety‘s Maureen Ryan wrote, “You would have to search far and wide to find a drama more glum and dismal than ‘Chance.’ Hugh Laurie, who capably anchored ‘House’ for so many years and who was delightfully duplicitous in AMC’s recent miniseries ‘The Night Manager,’ cannot manage to lift this dull drama out of the array of ruts that it stubbornly wallows in.”

