Howard Stern Says Trump Rated Women, Called Angelina Jolie a ‘Seven’

Before he became President, Donald Trump made frequent appearances on Howard Stern’s radio show — and Stern says he was a great guest because he would “say anything on his mind.”

On an upcoming segment of David Letterman’s Netflix interview series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” Stern recalled conversations with Trump in which he judged the physical attractiveness of women, including Angelina Jolie and his daughter Ivanka.

“I’d say, ‘Mr. Trump, tell me, who are the great beauties? If I ask you some names, can you tell me who the great beauties are?,'” Stern said.

“First of all, the great beauties, Howard, are not actresses. It’s models,” Trump replied, according to Stern. “Anyone who works in the entertainment industry, really, I’ve only seen sixes and sevens.”

Stern said the conversation then turned to specific women. “Well, you know Donald, I think Angelina Jolie is a great beauty,” Stern recalled saying. To which Trump allegedly replied, “Seven. You know who’s a great beauty? My daughter Ivanka. Now, she’s a 10.”

The radio and TV personality also added that he regards Trump as a “great guest” for a radio show because of his willing responsiveness and candor.

“For me, a guest who comes on and says anything that is in his mind is a great guest,” Stern said. “He would get on, and no matter what I asked him, he would answer in a very sincere and thought out way.”

Stern’s interview on “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” launches on Netflix on May 31.