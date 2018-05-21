Howard Stern Says Trump Rated Women, Called Angelina Jolie a ‘Seven’

By

Christi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Howard Stern David Letterman
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Before he became President, Donald Trump made frequent appearances on Howard Stern’s radio show — and Stern says he was a great guest because he would “say anything on his mind.”

On an upcoming segment of David Letterman’s Netflix interview series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” Stern recalled conversations with Trump in which he judged the physical attractiveness of women, including Angelina Jolie and his daughter Ivanka.

“I’d say, ‘Mr. Trump, tell me, who are the great beauties? If I ask you some names, can you tell me who the great beauties are?,'” Stern said.

“First of all, the great beauties, Howard, are not actresses. It’s models,” Trump replied, according to Stern. “Anyone who works in the entertainment industry, really, I’ve only seen sixes and sevens.”

Stern said the conversation then turned to specific women. “Well, you know Donald, I think Angelina Jolie is a great beauty,” Stern recalled saying. To which Trump allegedly replied, “Seven. You know who’s a great beauty? My daughter Ivanka. Now, she’s a 10.”

The radio and TV personality also added that he regards Trump as a “great guest” for a radio show because of his willing responsiveness and candor.

“For me, a guest who comes on and says anything that is in his mind is a great guest,” Stern said. “He would get on, and no matter what I asked him, he would answer in a very sincere and thought out way.”

Stern’s interview on “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” launches on Netflix on May 31.

More TV

  • Howard Stern David Letterman

    Howard Stern Says Trump Rated Women, Called Angelina Jolie a 'Seven'

    Before he became President, Donald Trump made frequent appearances on Howard Stern’s radio show — and Stern says he was a great guest because he would “say anything on his mind.” On an upcoming segment of David Letterman’s Netflix interview series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” Stern recalled conversations with Trump in which he […]

  • Italian Actor Giancarlo Giannini Arrives at

    Giancarlo Giannini Joins George Clooney's 'Catch-22'

    Before he became President, Donald Trump made frequent appearances on Howard Stern’s radio show — and Stern says he was a great guest because he would “say anything on his mind.” On an upcoming segment of David Letterman’s Netflix interview series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” Stern recalled conversations with Trump in which he […]

  • Comcast's Sky Bid Unlikely to Face

    Comcast Bid for Sky Unlikely to Face Same Regulatory Scrutiny as Fox Offer

    Before he became President, Donald Trump made frequent appearances on Howard Stern’s radio show — and Stern says he was a great guest because he would “say anything on his mind.” On an upcoming segment of David Letterman’s Netflix interview series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” Stern recalled conversations with Trump in which he […]

  • Michael Palin Journeys to North Korea

    Michael Palin Journeys to North Korea for Landmark Travel Series

    Before he became President, Donald Trump made frequent appearances on Howard Stern’s radio show — and Stern says he was a great guest because he would “say anything on his mind.” On an upcoming segment of David Letterman’s Netflix interview series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” Stern recalled conversations with Trump in which he […]

  • Will Arnett Joins Julia Stiles’ Sky

    Will Arnett Joins Julia Stiles’ Sky Series ‘Riviera’

    Before he became President, Donald Trump made frequent appearances on Howard Stern’s radio show — and Stern says he was a great guest because he would “say anything on his mind.” On an upcoming segment of David Letterman’s Netflix interview series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” Stern recalled conversations with Trump in which he […]

  • Michael Douglas'Flatliners' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    Michael Douglas, Ava DuVernay, David Simon Board New Shows for Atrium TV

    Before he became President, Donald Trump made frequent appearances on Howard Stern’s radio show — and Stern says he was a great guest because he would “say anything on his mind.” On an upcoming segment of David Letterman’s Netflix interview series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” Stern recalled conversations with Trump in which he […]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - "118 (Performance Finals)"

    'American Idol': The Final Three and What You Didn't See on TV

    Before he became President, Donald Trump made frequent appearances on Howard Stern’s radio show — and Stern says he was a great guest because he would “say anything on his mind.” On an upcoming segment of David Letterman’s Netflix interview series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” Stern recalled conversations with Trump in which he […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad