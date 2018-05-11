‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Renewed for Season 5 at ABC

ABC has renewed “How to Get Away With Murder” for a fifth season.

In Season 5 of the Shondaland series, Annalise, Michaela, Connor, Asher, and Laurel all struggle to move on with their lives after Wes’ death. But when a new mystery involving one of their own unfolds throughout the season, relationships are fractured, secrets are exposed and yet another truth is revealed.

The series stars Emmy winner Viola Davis in the lead role, along with Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Karla Souza, Charlie Weber, Liza Weil, and Conrad Ricamora. Pete Nowalk created the series in addition to serving as executive producer. Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Bill D’Elia also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by ABC Studios.

Nowalk broke the news on Twitter, writing, “Season 5, we are coming for you! Thanks to all our fans #HTGAWM.”

The renewal comes after Rhimes exited her longtime home at ABC Studios to take up a multi-year production deal with Netflix. Rhimes is still an executive producer on this series as well as “Grey’s Anatomy” and the spinoff “Station 19,” as well as the legal drama “For the People.” Fellow Shondaland show “Scandal” aired its series finale in April.

ABC has also renewed “The Goldbergs,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Modern Family,” “Speechless,” “Splitting Up Together,” and “Roseanne.” The network has ordered a spinoff of “The Goldbergs” for next season, along with the one-hour series “The Rookie” and “Take Two.” Earlier this week, ABC also ordered the drama series “A Million Little Things” for the 2018-2019 season as well as the single-camera comedy “Single Parents.” The network has also cancelled “Quanitco,” “Designated Survivor,” and freshman comedy “Alex Inc.”