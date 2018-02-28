‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Creator Pete Nowalk Extends ABC Studios Deal

Pete Nowalk, creator of “How to Get away With Murder,” has extended his overall deal with ABC Studios. The three year extension will keep Nowalk in place as showrunner on the drama series, currently in its fourth season, and see him continue to develop new broadcast, cable, and streaming projects for the studio. The new deal marks Nowalk’s second contract with ABC Studios.

“Pete is exactly the kind of creative, brilliant writer we are so proud to be in business with at ABC Studios. Our long relationship with him has not only resulted in incredible success, but he’s built a body of work with us that is nothing short of extraordinary,” said Patrick Moran, president, ABC Studios.

Debuting in 2014, “How to Get Away with Murder” has garnered GLAAD, NAACP and AFI awards. In 2015, star Viola Davis became the first African-American woman to win a best actress in a drama series Primetime Emmy Award.

Nowalk previously worked as a writer on ABC’s “Scandal,” executive produced, like “How to Get away With Murder,” by Shonda Rhimes. The deal to keep Nowalk follows Rhimes’ much-publicized move last year to depart her longtime home at ABC Studios for an overall deal at Netflix valued at $100 million.

Nowalk is represented by UTA and Sloane Offer.