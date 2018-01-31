‘House of Cards’ Resumes Production, Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear Join Final Season

Production has resumed on the sixth and final season of “House of Cards,” Netflix announced Wednesday.

Production on the series was originally shut down in October after allegations of sexual assault and harassment were made against series star Kevin Spacey. Shortly after production was suspended, Netflix and studio Media Rights Capital (MRC) announced that they were severing ties with Spacey, with Netflix also cancelling a planned Gore Vidal biopic in which Spacey was to star.

Season 6 of the political thriller will consist of eight episodes, with Robin Wright starring. Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver will also star. The show is one of Netflix’s original breakout hits, having been nominated for 53 Emmys throughout its run.

In addition, Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear have joined the final season. The details of their roles are being kept under wraps, but it is known the two will play siblings.

Lane was nominated for an Academy Award in 2003 for her leading role in the film “Unfaithful.” She has also been nominated for two Emmys and three Golden Globes. She is known for roles in films like “Under the Tuscan Sun,” “Chaplin,” and the recent DC universe films as Martha Kent. She will also appear in the upcoming Amazon series “The Romanoffs.”

Kinnear is known for roles in films such as “As Good As It Gets,” for which he was nominated for an Academy Award, “Little Miss Sunshine,” and the miniseries “The Kennedys.”

Lane is repped by UTA and Weintraub Tobin. Kinnear is repped by WME and attorney Rick Genow.