‘House of Cards’ Adds ‘American Crime Story’ Alum Cody Fern for Season 6

Australian actor Cody Fern has joined “House of Cards” Season 6 in a series regular role, Variety has learned.

Fern’s role is being kept under wraps, but he will join recently announced new cast members Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear.

Fern most recently appeared in “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” opposite Darren Criss, Edgar Ramirez and Penelope Cruz. He also played the lead role in the film “The Tribes of Palos Verdes” alongside Jennifer Garner and Maika Monroe.

He is repped by CAA and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Filming resumed last week on Season 6, which will also be the show’s final season. Production on the series was originally shut down in October after allegations of sexual assault and harassment were made against series star Kevin Spacey. Shortly after production was suspended, Netflix and studio Media Rights Capital (MRC) announced that they were severing ties with Spacey, with Netflix also cancelling a planned Gore Vidal biopic in which Spacey was to star.

Season 6 of the political thriller will consist of eight episodes, with Robin Wright starring. Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver will also star. The show is one of Netflix’s original breakout hits, having been nominated for 53 Emmys throughout its run.