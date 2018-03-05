You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Teases ‘House of Cards’ Final Season During Oscar Telecast

Robin Wright House of Cards Costumes
CREDIT: Courtesy of David Giesbrecht / Netflix

Netflix gave the first glimpse of the revamped final season of “House of Cards” following star Kevin Spacey’s departure during Sunday’s 90th Academy Awards telecast on ABC.

The sixth and final season of “House of Cards” will revolve around Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood character. Spacey, who played the scheming politician Frank Underwood during the first five seasons, was forced off the show late last year amid a cascade of sexual harassment allegations.

The 45-second spots zooms through a busy West Wing set into the commander in chief’s office. Wright’s Claire Underwood spins around in a swivel chair behind the desk. She stands up confidently with her hands planted firmly on the desk and declares: “We’re just getting started.”

Spacey was accused in November of sexually assaulting actor Anthony Rapp when Rapp was 14 in 1986. More alleged victims came forward after Rapp detailed his story.

Wright has earned five consecutive Emmy nominations for her work on the show that launched Netflix’s entry into original programming.

Here’s the clip:

