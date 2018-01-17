‘Homeland’ Alum Rupert Friend Joins CBS All Access Drama ‘Strange Angel’

Rupert Friend has been cast in the upcoming CBS All Access series “Strange Angel.”

Jack Reynor stars as real life figure Jack Parsons, a brilliant and ambitious blue-collar worker of 1930s Los Angeles who started as a janitor at a chemical factory but had fantastical dreams that led him to birth the unknown discipline of American rocketry. Along the way, he fell into a mysterious world that included sex magick rituals, eventually becoming a disciple of occultist Aleister Crowley.

Friend will play Ernest Donovan, the enigmatic neighbor of Parsons who becomes the young scientist’s tour guide into the illicit underbelly of 1930s Los Angeles.

Friend is best known for his role as Peter Quinn on Showtime’s “Homeland.” He played the role for five seasons and was nominated for an Emmy for it in 2013. His film credits include the 2005 adaptation of “Pride & Prejudice,” “The Young Victoria,” “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas,” “Cheri,” “Starred Up,” “Hitman: Agent 47” and most recently “The Death of Stalin,” directed by Armando Iannucci.

Strange Angel, created by Mark Heyman, is based on George Pendle’s book of the same name. It will be produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions. Heyman, David DiGilio, Ridley Scott, and David W. Zucker will serve as executive producers. Clayton Krueger will be co-executive producer, with David Lowery directing and executive producing.

