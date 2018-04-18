You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Homeland’: Claire Danes Says Series Will End With Season 8

Daniel Holloway

CREDIT: Courtesy of Showtime

Homeland” will end with its upcoming eighth season, according to its star Claire Danes.

Appearing on “The Howard Stern Show” Wednesday, Danes indicated that the showtime drama’s next season would be its last.

“Now we’ve got one more season after this and then we’re wrapping it up,” Stern told Danes in the interview, to which Danes responded, “Yeah.” When Stern asked, “How do we feel about this?” Danes replied, “Really conflicted.” She added, “I’ll be ready for a reprieve from that,” noting that her character, Carrie Mathison, is “a lot.”

Post-production on season seven of “Homeland” ended last week. the season finale is set to air April 29 on Showtime.

    'Homeland': Claire Danes Says Series Will End With Season 8

    'Scandal' Cast and Creator Reflect on the Show's Legacy

    'Looming Tower': Showrunner Dan Futterman Breaks Down 'Shocking' Finale (SPOILERS)

    On-Location Filming Rises 2.4% in Los Angeles for First Quarter

