Hitchcock’s ‘To Catch a Thief’ Set for Spanish-Language TV Series Remake

Viacom is setting out “To Catch a Thief,” but this time on TV. A Spanish-language TV remake of the classic Alfred Hitchcock movie is in the works with Javier Olivares, creator of hit Spanish drama “El Ministerio del Tiempo” (“The Department of Time”) on board to adapt. Viacom will air it on its networks in Latin America and sell it internationally.

Production dates have not been set, but Viacom International Media Networks was confident enough in the project, “Atrapar a un Ladron” in Spanish, to present it to buyers at the LA Screenings. The annual May shindig sees the distribution arms of the Hollywood studios present their new network shows to acquisitions execs, and it also a key market for Latin American buyers and sellers.

Hitchcock’s 1955 “To Catch a Thief” was based on the 1952 David Dodge novel. It starred Cary Grant and Grace Kelly. Grant played a reformed burglar attempting to catch a thief working on the French Riviera as a spate of robberies breaks out. The series adaptation will swap the Cote D’Azur setting and be located in Argentina and Spain. It will run to 10 one-hour installments.

A 2004 effort at a movie remake never took flight, but for Viacom the project makes sense on various levels. Paramount owns the rights to the film, and its Miami-based international studio is ramping up production of original content. The series will play on the Paramount cable net in most of Latin America and on the Telefe broadcast network, which Viacom owns, in Argentina.

The remake also gives VIMN a high-end series with name recognition for international distribution, at a moment when non-English-language drama can play on streaming platforms and traditional channels around the world. Olivares is one of Spain’s best-known showrunners. Earlier this year he struck a deal with Spain’s Mediapro, which is collaborating with Viacom on multiple projects, but “To Catch a Thief” sits outside of that agreement.